Sobhita Dhulipala's Sister Got Married And The Pics Are Both Fun And Gorgeous

Sobhita Dhulipala shared this image. (courtesy: sobhitad)

Sobhita Dhulipala is on cloud nine. After all, her sister recently got married. The actress has been treating us to snippets from the wedding festivities. Oh, and, it is all things love. From sangeet and haldi to the wedding ceremony, Sobhita's album is too good to miss. Let us start with the latest post. It is from the reception day. The actress picked a gorgeous purple saree with golden embellishments. The actress also revealed that she got ready in just 7 minutes. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “What I wore to the Vizag reception - this wildly impressive saree. I felt like a phuljhadi, like a heather flower, like little Miss going all out. Full marks to @tanishqmalhotraa for putting this unexpected look together. I've not done something like before and man, it was full mazaa! Hmu @shraddhamishra8 (you did this in 7 mins bro award milna chahiye)”

Well if you are wondering what Sobhita Dhulipala wore on the wedding day, we have it here. The actress picked a custom-made saree by Chandrakant Sonawane. Giving a shout-out to the designer, she wrote, “What I wore to the wedding.. thank you ck for custom-making this beautiful saree! I felt like a rose @_chandrakant_sonawane_”

Sharing pictures from the “phere and Madhuparkaalu”, Sobhita Dhulipala said, “Day 2: Phere and Madhuparkaalu. This is a North meets South shaadi, you see. Sahil is from Delhi and my sister is from Andhra Pradesh. So double the celebration!” The wedding was an “emotional experience” for the actress.

Speaking about the joys of sisterhood, Sobhita Dhulipala said, “In a world where people aren't always kind to each other..women especially, it is such a privilege to experience the joys of sisterhood. And to watch her marry the man she loves. It was an overwhelming sight. It also reinstalled my faith in the beauty of matrimony :)”

Sobhita Dhulipala concluded the note by saying, “I think this ceremony went on all night for some 12 hours and my mother was still displeased that we didn't do enough pujas..the bride and groom were considering jumping into the havan.”

As per Sobhita Dhulipala, haldi and Snaathakam are “the fun-est, chilliest ritual out of all.”





Here are some pictures from the wedding festivities.





Sobhita Dhulipala will be next seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II.