NTR 30: To Janhvi 'Bambi' Kapoor, A Goodluck Note From Sobhita Dhulipala

Image was shared by Janhvi Kapoor. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor has every reason to celebrate. The actress will soon be sharing screen space with superstar Jr NTR in his upcoming project, tentatively titled NTR 30. On Thursday, following the launch of the film, Janhvi Kapoor posted a set of images sharing her state of mind. The carousel of images begins with Janhvi Kapoor's selfie, in which she looks gorgeous as always. This is followed by an image of the film's clapboard. The third photo is another beautiful click of Janhvi in her lemon-green saree. Sharing the pictures, Janhvi wrote: “Happy day. The start of the most special journey #NTR30,” with a heart, sun and evil-eye amulet emoji.

Replying to the post, Sobhita Dhulipala wished Janhvi Kapoor and wrote, “Love to see this! Good luck Bambi.” That's not all. Janhvi's aunt Maheep Kapoor said, “Congratulations my love,” with heart emojis. Maheep's husband and Janhvi's uncle, Sanjay Kapoor dropped heart emojis. Shanaya Kapoor, the actress' cousin, also replied with heart emojis.

The launch event of NTR 30 was a glamorous affair held in Hyderabad on Thursday morning. The inaugural clap of the film, which will be directed by Koratala Siva, was performed by the renowned filmmaker of RRR, SS Rajamouli in the presence of Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Other notable guests at the event included Prashanth Neel, the director of KGF, and Prakash Raj, the actor. NTR Arts, the production house supporting the film, curated pictures and videos from the event, which were made available on social media platforms. In addition, a video of the entire launch event was also shared on YouTube.

In a video shared by the makers of the film, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli – who last collaborated on RRR – are seen interacting. “The main man Jr NTR has lit up the #NTR30 Puja and opening ceremony,” the caption reads.

Another video shared by the makers features Janhvi Kapoor with the caption: “Heartthrob Janhvi Kapoor at the #NTR30 Puja and opening ceremony.”

Janhvi Kapoor announced her association with the project on her birthday earlier this month. She shared a poster from the film and wrote, “It is finally happening. Can't wait to set sail with my favourite Jr NTR. #NTR30."

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mili, a remake of the Malayalam film Helen. Her other upcoming projects include Bawaal and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.