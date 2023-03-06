Janhvi Kapoor To Make Telugu Debut Opposite Jr NTR. How's That For A Birthday Gift?

Image was shared by Janhvi Kapoor . (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

It's a double cause for celebration for birthday girl Janhvi Kapoor. The actor, who turns 26 today, shared a poster of her upcoming film with Junior NTR on her Instagram feed hence marking her official entry into the world of South Indian films. Janhvi Kapoor, who looks stunning wearing a saree in the poster, captioned her post, "It is finally happening. Can't wait to set sail with my favourite @jrntr,". The post has been garnering a lot of likes with many social media users graciously welcoming the actor into the South Indian film industry. One user wrote, "Welcome To South Indian Film", while another wrote, "Welcome to TFI". Here's a look at the poster.

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her big Telugu debut opposite Jr NTR in this untitled film which will be directed by Koratala Siva. Jr NTR will be reuniting with Koratala Siva for NTR 30 after Janatha Garage. The project is expected to go on floors this month.

The big announcement comes after there were rumours aplenty that Janhvi Kapoor has been approached to star alongside Karthi in the Tamil film Paiyaa 2, which will be directed by Linguswamy. Dismissing the claims, her father Boney Kapoor stated saying that the actress has not signed any Tamil project, without naming anyone. Boney Kapoor's tweet read: "Dear Media Friends, This is to bring to your notice that Janhvi Kapoor has not committed to any Tamil Films at the moment, requesting not to spread false rumors."

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the thriller Mili. She is known for starring in films like Roohi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ghost Stories, and GoodLuck Jerry among others. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2, Bawaal, and Mr. And Mrs. Mahi. Janhvi made her big Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions' Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR'S critically acclaimed film RRR had four blockbuster wins at the recently held Hollywood Critics Association Awards in Los Angeles, where the film won 4 big awards, including Best International Film. While the film's director SS Rajamouli and one of the lead actors Ram Charan went on stage to collect the award, Jr NTR was MIA at the award ceremony. On Tuesday morning, The Hollywood Critics Association issued a statement clarifying that the actor was invited. However, he was shooting for a project in India, which is why he skipped the awards.

Hollywood Critics Association's statement read: "Dear RRR fans and supporters, We did invite N T Rama Rao Jr. to attend the HCA Film Awards but he is shooting a new film in India. He will be receiving his awards from us shortly. Thank you for all your love and support. Sincerely, The Hollywood Critics Association."

At the Hollywood Critics Association Awards, RRR won Best International Film along with 3 big awards, including Best Action Film, Best Stunts, and Best Original Song for the Oscar-nominated Naatu Naatu.