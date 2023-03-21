For Janhvi Kapoor, It Was A 'Good Day For Selfies'

Janhvi Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor, on Tuesday, treated her Insta family to beautiful selfies from the sets Mr and Mrs Mahi. The Mili actress shared a collage of four pictures in which she can be seen clicking selfies. In the images, she looks stunning in a white tank top as she poses in style. She has let her hair loose and is sporting kohl-rimmed eyes. Sharing the post, she wrote, "It was a good day for selfiezzzz," and clearly we can see that.

Soon after Janhvi Kapoor shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "So beautiful," while others dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Take a look below:



Janhvi Kapoor keeps treating her Insta family to gorgeous pictures of her. A few days ago, she shared several pictures from the sets of a photoshoot and dropped a black heart in the caption. In the images, Janhvi looks absolutely stunning in a black dress with a plunging neckline.

Take a look below:

She also shared a monochrome image of herself sporting messing bun with a flower and kohl-rimmed eyes. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Miss having flowers in my hair and kohl in my eyes for now being covered in sunscreen, sweat and dust will have to do."

Take a look below:

Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting for her next film Mr and Mrs Mahi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. Also, she will be making her south debut with Jr NTR's untitled film. On the occasion of her birthday, Janhvi shared the first look of her from the movie and wrote, "It is finally happening. Can't wait to set sail with my favourite @jrntr".

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.