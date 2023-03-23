NTR 30: How Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli And Janhvi Kapoor Lit Up The Film Launch

Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and SS Rajamouli at the event. (courtesy: NTRArts )

The launch of NTR 30 (currently untitled film), which will be directed by Koratala Siva and will feature Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, was a starry affair. The launch of the film took place in Hyderabad on Thursday morning. The first clap for the film was performed by RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Other guests at the grand launch included filmmaker Prashanth Neel, actor Prakash Raj among others. Pictures and videos from the event have been curated by NTR Arts, which is backing the project. The makers also shared a video of the entire event on YouTube.

Check out the video posted by the makers here:

Posting a video of the film's lead actor Jr NTR arriving at the venue, the makers wrote: "The main man Jr NTR has lit up the #NTR30 Puja and opening ceremony."

The makers also shared a video of Janhvi Kapoor checking into the venue and the caption on the video read: "Heartthrob Janhvi Kapoor at the #NTR30 Puja and opening ceremony."

Meanwhile, the film's lead actress Janhvi Kapoor also shared pictures of her OOTD - a green saree on her Instagram profile and she captioned the post: "Happy day. The start of the most special journey #NTR30."

The project was announced on Janhvi Kapoor's birthday earlier this month. She shared a poster from the film and wrote:"It is finally happening. Can't wait to set sail with my favourite Jr NTR. #NTR30." Welcoming the actress on board, Jr NTR wrote: "Welcome on board Janhvi. Wishing you a very happy birthday... Have a great one."

Jr NTR will be reuniting with Koratala Siva for NTR 30 after Janatha Garage. Jr NTR has had a stellar year professionally. He attended the 95th Oscars earlier this month, where the song Naatu Naatu from his film RRR won an Oscar for the Best Original Song.