Bawaal: Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor's Film Gets A Release Date

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: janhvikapoor )

Guys, Varun Dhawan's latest post needs all your attention. The actor has shared a fantastic update about his upcoming film Bawaal. Any guesses? It's about the release date. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial will hit the theatres on October 6. The film also marks Varun and Janhvi Kapoor's first collaboration. Varun tweeted, “Bawaal releasing on 6th October 2023. First time teaming up with Janhvi ma'am and excited to team up with the National Award-winning team of Sajid Nadiadwala Sir and Nitesh Tiwari sir.” The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures.

Resharing Varun Dhawan's tweet on Instagram Stories, Janhvi Kapoor said, “Ab toh October tak mannat rakhna hi padega, no more cheato.”

Janhvi Kapoor wrapped up the shooting schedule for Bawaal in July last year. At that time, Janhvi dropped a series of behind-the-scenes moments along with a heart-melting note describing her magical journey. "From stalking Nitesh sir and Sajid sir to make sure I get this film, to praying obsessively that it happens, to pinching myself every day that I'm actually shooting for it, to having finally wrapped it. I still can't believe that I've been lucky enough to be a part of this wholesome, heartfelt world that Nitesh sir has created." For her co-star Varun Dhawan, she said,“And Varun, I can say thank you for always looking out for me and all those generic things that hold true but what I really want to say is that although we disagree and annoy each other more often than not, Nisha will always be on Ajjus team and always root for u and also find restaurants that have salmon tartare or grilled chicken for you.”

Varun Dhawan was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor's last film was Mili. It starred Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in critical roles. Janhvi also has a film with Jr NTR . She will also share the screen space with Rajkummar Rao in Mr And Mr Mahi.