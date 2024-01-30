Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Varun Dhawan Had This Reaction After Watching Scenes Of Citadel

Samantha shared this image. (courtesy: SamanthaRuthPrabhu)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a few images after she watched the first rushes of her upcoming project Citadel. Samantha shared a few images on her social media feed. The pictures feature directors Raj-DK, Samantha, Varun Dhawan and storyteller Sita R Menon. In the first picture, the entire team can be seen smiling after watching the rushes. There's a group selfie featuring the entire team. In another picture, Varun Dhawan and Samantha can be seen glued to the screen. Samantha wrote in the caption, "Finally, we got to watch something...And we are like" and she dropped a string of heart emojis. The comments section of Samantha's post was flooded with fans' reactions. A fan wrote, "Omg! Can't just can't wait!" Another comment read, "Can't wait to witness VarunSam on screen." Take a look:

After wrapping up the shoot, Samantha wrote an extensive note on her social media feed. She wrote, "And it's a wrap on #CitadelIndia. A break doesn't seem like a bad thing at all when you know what's coming @rajanddk @mensit... The family I didn't know I needed. Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never ever giving up on me." Samantha Ruth Prabhu even declared her role in Citadel as a "role of a lifetime". Hold on. There's more to it. Samantha concluded her post with these words, "I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud.. Thank you for the role of a lifetime.. i.e. until you write me the next" and the actor dropped a couple of emojis at the end of the note." Take a look:

For the unversed, Citadel is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka Chopra and it has been backed by the Russo Brothers. The India chapter of Citadel is helmed by Raj and DK and stars Samantha and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. Samantha previously worked with Raj and DK in Family Man 2 and received a huge praise from audience across regions and languages.