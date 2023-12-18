Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Boss Reply To Marriage Query: 'Would Be A Bad Investment'

Samantha shared this image. (courtesy: SamanthaRuthPrabhu)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has always believed in keeping it real with her fans. Be it accounts of her humble background, divorce or her health struggles, Samantha is not one to shy away from the tough questions. She answers the tricky queries with candour and grace, much to the delight of her fans. This is exactly what happened during a recent Ask Me Anything session that she hosted on Instagram. Amid a sea of questions, one fan asked: “Don't you think about marrying again?”

To this, Samantha shared a screengrab labelled “Key Divorce Statistics [Editor's Choice]” that details divorce rates and wrote: “Would be a bad investment according to the statistics,” with laughing emojis.

During the session, another fan asked, “Do you believe in miracles?” To this, the actress said: “ I do.”

For context, Samantha Ruth Prabhu married actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017. They divorced in 2021.

In October 2021, the couple announced their divorce in a joint statement that said, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a happy development with fans recently. The actress has launched her own production house – Tralala Moving Pictures. In an Instagram post, she wrote: “Very excited to announce my production house, Tralala Moving Pictures. Tralala Moving Pictures aims to produce content representative of new-age expression and thought. A nurturing space which invites and encourages stories that speak to the strength and complexity of our social fabric. And a platform for filmmakers to tell stories that are meaningful, authentic and universal (Inspired from one of my favourite songs growing up. Brown girl is in the ring now… [happy face]).”

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in the Indian chapter of Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen in Chennai Story, the English rom com adaption of Timeri N. Murari's 2004 novel The Arrangements of Love, opposite Viveik Kalra.