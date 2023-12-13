Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Christmas-Ready Home. See Pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this image. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave her Instafam a glimpse of her Christmas preparations. On her Instagram stories, on Tuesday night, the actress shared glimpses of her home. In one of the clicks, she can be seen decorating a Christmas tree as the song Brown Girl In The Ring plays in the backdrop. Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Its beginning to look a lot like Christmas." She shared another shot of herself chilling on the couch. "Home," she captioned it. See the photos shared by Samantha here:

Last month, Samantha Ruth Prabhu went on a holiday in Bhutan, photos from which she shared on social media.

"When you leave a beautiful place, you carry it with you wherever you go," Samantha wrote sharing this picture-perfect frame from her holiday.

She summed up "Instagram vs Reality" hilariously in a post. Take a look:

In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has had a super busy year. She starred in the film Kushi this year, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Other than that, she starred in Shaakuntalam, which released earlier this year. Before that, the actress was seen in the thriller Yashoda in 2022. Last year, she also faetured in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love. The actress will also feature in the India chapter of Russo Brother's Citadel, which is being helmed by Raj and DK. Samantha previously worked with them in Family Man 2.