Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Postcards From Bhutan

Image instagrammed by Samantha. (Courtesy: Samantha)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's travel sagas have a separate fan base now. The superstar, who is on a brief sabbatical to focus on her health, has been travelling the world and taking her fans along with timely social media updates. Samantha, who spent the last several days in Bhutan, has now shared another lovely image from the beautiful country. On Wednesday, Samantha shared a picture of herself with a breathtaking view of a mountain range. Dressed in her casual best, Samantha in the stunning click can be seen admiring the picturesque view from the patio-style balcony of her hotel. Samantha's OOTD - beige-hued full-sleeve top with a pair of denim jeans and sports shoes. Sharing the picture, Samantha wrote, “When you leave a beautiful place, you carry it with you wherever you go.” She was accompanied on the trip by her friends Kresha Bajaj and Vanraj Zaveri.

In response to the post, Premam director Alphonse Puthran gushed, "Looks like a wonderful Wallpaper of Windows or Mac OS."

Take a look:

On Monday, Kresha Bajaj shared a picture of herself and Samantha Ruth Prabhu chilling in the pool. Samantha and Kresha are seen gazing at the lush green view in the image. The actress picked an ivory-hued monokini, while Kresha wore a printed one with tie-up detailing. Going by the caption, the two had a blast in Bhutan's capital Thimphu. Along with the post, Kresha tagged Samantha Ruth Prabhu and wrote, “…some much-needed post-hike downtime at Six Senses Bhutan… - Bhutan - love - magic – Thimphu.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also dropped a series of pictures as she explored Thimphu. From visiting a monastery, strolling the quaint markets, and relishing the local food to admiring Thimphu's night sky, Samantha did it all. The first image has Samantha, Kresha Bajaj and Vanraj Zaveri posing in front of a massive idol of Lord Buddha. Samantha also shared glimpses of local artisans creating beautiful handicrafts. She wrote, “Exploring Thimphu, Bhutan with Kresha Bajaj and Vanraj Zaveri.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also visited a monastery to self-reflect while in Bhutan. The actress shared a picture of herself meditating inside an empty monastery, in front of Lord Buddha picture. Sharing the picture she wrote, “Reflect”.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Kushi. The actress will soon be seen in Citadel: India with Varun Dhawan.