Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Failed Marriage, Health Issues: 'Don't Care That My Lows Have Been So Public'

Image Instagrammed by Samantha. (Courtesy: Samantha)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently opened up about her “failed marriage,” health issues and the “low” phase in her career. The actress, who was married to Naga Chaitanya, told Harper's Bazaar that she doesn't “care that her lows have been so public.” Talking about the phase in her life, Samantha said, “When I hit an all-time low of, well, a failed marriage, and my health and work were getting affected, it was like a triple whammy; boom, boom, boom. You know, people go down for far less than what I endured for the last two years or so.” The actress added how stories of her contemporaries gave her strength. “During that time, I read about actors who have gone through health issues and made a comeback or suffered trolling or anxiety. And reading their stories helped me. It gave me strength to know that if they did it, I can, too.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was diagnosed with Myositis an autoimmune condition last year, added, “It's important to recognise that being a loved star in this nation is an incredible gift; so be responsible for it, be honest and real, and tell your story. And it's not always about how many super hits and blockbusters one has, how many awards have been won, the perfect body, or the most beautiful outfits. It's the pain, the hardships, the lows.”

She continued, “I don't care that my lows have been so public, I'm actually quite empowered by them. I know I am going to fight with all I have, and I hope that people who are in a similar situation, also have the strength to just keep fighting.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in the Indian version of Citadel. The series, created by Raj & DK, also stars Varun Dhawan.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda.