Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Steroid Shots For Myositis Left Her Skin Pigmented

Samantha instagrammed this image. (Courtesy: SamanthaRuthPrabhu)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has actively been enjoying her break from work, took some time off from her schedule and interacted with fans online recently. Samantha hosted an ask me anything session on her Instagram story. Fans asked questions about Citadel, upcoming new project and many more things. One fan asked the secret behind Samantha's clear skin. To this, Samantha spilled the beans and said, "It's absolutely not (clear). Chinmayi (the singer, who owns a skincare brand), is going to fix that. She has promised that she is going to make my skin glossy. Actually because of my issue (Myositis), I had to be on much of steroids. I had to do a lot of steroid shots. So, it really messed up my skin and gave me a lot of pigmentation. So, this is filter guys."

Last year, Samantha was diagnosed with Myositis. She shared a long post to inform her fans and followers about her condition. She wrote in the post, "Your response to the Yashoda trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with."

Samantha continued, "The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days.... physically and emotionally.... and even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you." She signed off the post with these words: "This too shall pass."

Take a look at her post here:

Samantha also dismissed dismissed rumours of taking financial help of ₹ 25 crore for her Myositis treatment. Samantha wrote on her Instagram story, "25 crore to treat Myositis? Someone got you a pretty bad deal. I am glad I am only spending the smallest fraction of that." The actress added, "And I don't think I was paid in marbles for the all the work I've done in my career. So, I can easily take care of myself. Thank you." She also asked people and to be more careful, especially when it comes to spreading information about health issues and she wrote, "Myositis is a condition thousands suffer from. Let's please be responsible with the information we put out regarding the treatment."

Samantha was last seen in Kushi with Vijay Devarakonda. After Kushi released, Samantha shared a thank you note from California. The actress shared a bunch of pictures to talk about her mood before and after the release of the film. While the first snapshot featured her happy and smiling face, the second and third photographs showed Samantha all stressed out and glued to the mobile screen. In the carousel, she also shared a video, which captured fans' reactions upon watching Kushi in the theatre. In the caption, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "It never gets easier, it's the possibility of having a dream come true that makes life interesting. Thank you for Kushi. Picture 1- After the movie's release. Picture 2 and 3 - Before (the stressssssssssss). Video 4 - You make me feel like the luckiest girl alive."

Take a look at Samantha's post here:

Samantha will next be seen in the Indian version of Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan. The spy-thriller series has been created by Raj and DK.