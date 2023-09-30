'Rise And Shine' - Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Current Holiday Mood

Samantha shared the picture. (Courtesy: SamanthaRuthPrabhu)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram post is here to make your weekend mood. The actor, who has been actively enjoying a long break away from work, can make you set your travel goals. In her new Instagram entry, Samantha didn't mention the location but presumably it's from Austria. The Kushi actor can be seen taking a stroll on a bi-cycle on the banks of a water body. She also shared a post card with motivational words. The last slide shows Samantha sitting on a deck and looking far away. Samantha wrote in the caption, "Rise and shine wicked one."

Take a look at her post here:

Samantha's previous Instagram entry was about her all-time favourite Sound of Music. The actor shared an extensive post about the movie how it comforts her in hours of distress. Along with that, Samantha also gave a tour of a place in Austria that reminded her of the movie. Samantha's note read, "Whenever I'd feel very happy or very sad as a child... I'd rewatch Sound Of Music. It was my escape. It would transport me to a magical world that would give me the detachment from reality I needed. To me it was a mystical place that was comfortingly not real. I'd keep going back to the film as I grew older. Some films get better with each revisit. But Sound Of Music remains the same and transports you back to childhood, instead. Coming here and visiting this location in person hit hard and tender all at the same time."

Take a look at the post here:

Before checking into Austria, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was in California. The actress shared a bunch of pictures to talk about her mood before and after the release of her film Kushi. While the first photo featured her happy and smiling face, the second and third photographs showed Samantha all stressed out and glued to the mobile screen. In the carousel post, she also shared a video, which captured fans' reactions upon watching Kushi in theatre. "You make me feel the luckiest girl alive," Samantha quipped. In the caption, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "It never gets easier, it's the possibility of having a dream come true that makes life interesting. Thank you for #Kushi. Picture 1- After the movie's release. Picture 2 and 3 - Before (the stress). Video 4 - You make me feel like the luckiest girl alive."

Take a look at the post here:

Samantha will next be seen in Raj and DK's Indian version of Citadel. She will share screen space with Varun Dhawan for the first time in the series.