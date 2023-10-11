Nayanthara's Adorable Reply To Friend Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shout Out: 'Thank You My Cutie'

Samanthar Ruth Prabhu shared the image. (Courtesy: samantharuthprabhu)

Actress Nayanthara, who announced the launch of her skin care products a few weeks back, recently received a big shout out from her friend and industry mate Samantha Ruth Prabhu. On Wednesday, the Kushi star shared a picture of some beauty products from Nayanthara's skin care range and wrote, "These ingredients look amazing. Can't wait to try. All the very best." Nayanthara instantly replied to the post by resharing it on her Instagram feed along with the caption, "Aww, thank you my cutie."

Take a look at Samantha and Nayanthara's Instagram exchange:

Like most of the leading female actors in Bollywood, Nayanthara announced the launch of her skin range products through several Instagram posts a few weeks back. In the first post, Nayanthara gave a teaser. She wrote in the caption, "We are all about transforming your skin with #selflove and clean ingredients. Stay tuned for more details!" In the next post, she wrote a detailed caption about her labour of love.

Nayanthara's post read, "Today, we are extremely thrilled to reveal six years of relentless effort and love.We've poured our hearts into curating products that are as unique as you are, with formulas that are backed by nature & modern science with nano technology and designed to elevate your self-care routine. Join us on this self-love journey and say hello to healthier, glowing skin! We introduce @9SKINOfficial. The labor of Self love you deserve is now brewing to be discovered. Because we believe Self-love is all we need. The 9SKIN journey begins on the 29th of September, 2023." Nayanthara's new endeavour received big shout outs from her colleagues. Actor Parvathy wrote, "Wow, congrats and can't wait." Digital creator Niharika NM wrote on her post, "Let's gooo."

Take a look at her post here:

The actress made her debut on Instagram on Jawan trailer release day. Nayanthara's first Instagram entry was no less intriguing than her Jawan character. In the first reel, posted by Nayanthara, the actor exuded swag while holding her two toddlers. In the reel, Nayanthara makes an entry holding her two baby sons Uyir and Ulagam. All three of them wear oversized shades in the reel. Nayanthara wrote in the caption, "Naan vandhutaen nu sollu.... (Tell them I'm here)" and dropped an emoji. Nayanthara's husband filmmaker Vignesh Shivan welcomed her with these words, "My uyirs. welcome to IG" and dropped a string of emojis.

Take a look at her post here:

Nayanthara, a prominent name in South industry, is known for movies like Ghajini, Sivaji: The Boss, Billa, Bodyguard, to name a few.