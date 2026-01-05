Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Unseen Moment From Christmas Celebration With Raj Nidimoru And Tamannaah Bhatia

Days after ringing in the new year with husband Raj Nidimoru in Portugal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a sweet moment of her Christmas celebrations on social media. The actress posted a picture from the day on her Instagram Stories.

All About Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Christmas Celebration

The image featured the couple happily posing beside a Christmas tree. They were surrounded by friends, including actress Tamannaah Bhatia. Samantha wore a green velvet ensemble, while Raj wore a rust-coloured shirt over a black T-shirt. Tamannaah opted for a grey co-ord set for the occasion. Take a look:

Post Christmas celebration, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru flew to Portugal for their New Year holiday. The actress shared a delightful carousel from their time in Lisbon on Instagram.

The photos captured the couple exploring iconic landmarks, including the Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary at the Sanctuary of Fatima, the imposing Padrao dos Descobrimentos (Monument to the Discoveries), and the vibrant Arco da Rua Augusta.

One adorable photo showed Raj gazing longingly at a chocolate-glazed doughnut, while another featured Samantha taking in the breathtaking city views, snuggled up in a pink beanie. The images beautifully conveyed the couple's adventures and affection for each other as they wandered through the city. The side note read, "How December goes."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in a private ceremony in Coimbatore on December 1, 2025. The intimate wedding was attended by their close family and friends. The two have previously collaborated on projects like The Family Man and Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The former couple got married in 2017 and announced their separation in 2021.



