Critics Choice Super Awards 2024: Priyanka Chopra Nominated In Best Actress (Action) Category For Citadel

The nominations for the fourth annual Critics Choice Super Awards have been unveiled, shining a spotlight on the best in action, superhero, horror, and sci-fi or fantasy films and TV shows from the past year. Notable among the nominees is Indian actress Priyanka Chopra bagged a nomination in the Best Actress In An Action Series category for her role in the action series Citadel, competing against Angela Bassett for 9-1-1, Luciane Buchanen for The Night Agent, Queen Latifah for The Equaliser, Zoe Saldana for Special Ops Lioness, and Maria Sten for The Reacher. Leading the pack with multiple nominations are Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One and The Last of Us, with strong contenders also including John Wick: Chapter 4, Evil Dead Rise, Black Mirror, Loki, and the Australian supernatural horror film Talk to Me. The winners of the Critics Choice Super Awards will be announced on April 5.

In a statement, Sean O'Connell, director of the Super Awards, said, "The Super Awards consistently shine a bright light on the outstanding work being done in genre cinema and television. We were blown away by the performances and craftsmanship that went into the slate of films and series recognized this year. These nominations represent the absolute best in popular culture, and we're excited to see which winners emerge."

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra recently made headlines for her role as an executive producer on the Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill A Tiger, which has been picked up by Netflix for global distribution. Announcing the big news on her Instagram handle, Priyanka said, "I'm so proud to join the incredible team of the Academy Award-nominated documentary To Kill A Tiger, and to announce that Netflix has acquired the global distribution rights to this powerful feature directed by Nisha Pahuja. When I first watched this film in 2022, I was immediately captivated by its poignant narrative, depicting a father's valiant struggle within the judicial system to secure justice for his daughter. This project serves as a testament to the boundless love and unyielding determination of a devoted father for his cherished daughter."

"This hard-hitting piece of art also really hits home on so many levels, but personally, I was born in the state of Jharkhand (where the survivor and her father are from), and as the daughter of a father that was my forever champion...I was moved to pieces. I cannot wait for audiences around the world to discover this moving story," Priyanka Chopra concluded.