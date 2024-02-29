This New Priyanka Chopra Selfie Is Giving...'Finally Going Back To Work Energy' (Her Words)

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra is so ready to return to work. The actress shared a picture of her fitness form. On her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra shared a selfie, in which she can be seen dressed in grey athleisure OOTD. The actress added a fun caption to the picture and she wrote, "It's giving...finally going back to work energy." Speaking of work, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in the Hollywood project Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post here:

This month, the actress spent some quality time with her daughter Malti Marie and shared pictures from it on Instagram. "Time really flies. Starting the week right. #mondaymusings #nostalgia," she captioned the post.

The actress shared pictures from her and Malti's visit to the Topanga State Park and she wrote, "The magic of nature. Her first hike. She touched everything, jumped in puddles till she was muddy till her knees. To witness her in real time experiencing everything for the first time.. is just her magic dust that she sprinkles in my life every day."

In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by her husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World and a Bollywood star, is a woman of many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show (Quantico) and has featured in many Hollywood projects including The Matrix Resurrections, Baywatch, The White Tiger, Isn't It Romantic, A Kid Like Jake and We Can Be Heroes to name a few. Priyanka Chopra is also a tech-investor. She launched a haircare brand as well.