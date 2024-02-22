Inside Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Marie's First Hike: 'She Touched Everything'

Priyanka shared this image. (courtesy: PriyankaChopra)

Stop everything you're doing and head straight to Priyanka Chopra's Instagram handle. The actress has just posted a series of pictures and videos from her daughter Malti Marie's “first hike”. The first frame features a back shot of Priyanka's little bundle of joy standing on a wooden bridge. Following that, there is a video of Malti taking her baby steps on the same bridge. Then, a picture shows Malti and another little girl's feet, with their shoes all dirty due to the mud. Additionally, there are pictures and videos of Malti playing with another little girl, drinking juice, enjoying the beautiful lush green surroundings, and a stunning stream. In the last slide, Malti can be heard saying, “Hiking. Okay.” Did we hear “aww” already?

Captioning the album, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “​​The magic of nature. Her first hike. She touched everything, jumped in puddles till she was muddy till her knees. To witness her in real time experiencing everything for the first time.. is just her magic dust that she sprinkles in my life every day.” She also posted red heart, heart-eyed face, and folded hands emojis.

Fans and celebrities showered love while commenting on Priyanka Chopra's post. Huma Qureshi posted a black heart. Entrepreneur Anusha Purohit wrote, “Those tiny handssssss,” accompanied by a heart-eyed face emoji. Actress Mini Mathur wrote, “These are mommy moments I can literally taste.”

Last month, Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, celebrated their daughter Malti Marie's second birthday. Offering a glimpse into the festivities, the actress shared a carousel of pictures on her Instagram profile. The opening image captures little Malti Marie wearing an adorable co-ord set and a bindi while posing with a garland at a temple. Transitioning to the next frame, Malti is depicted as a rockstar at her Elmo-themed birthday bash. Among the snapshots is a special moment capturing the entire family partaking in a special puja. Priyanka's mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, was also present at the celebrations. In her caption, Priyanka wrote, “She is our miracle. And she is 2.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018. The couple welcomed Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022.