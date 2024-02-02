Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Move Out Of $20 Million LA Home That's Now 'Unlivable': Report

Image shared by Priyanka Chopra. (courtesy: PriyankaChopra)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were forced to move out of their Los Angeles home after water damage led to a mold infestation. As per a Page Six report, the couple's lavish California mansion, which they bought in September 2019 for $20 million, has become “virtually unlivable”. The report added that the home's water leak problem has made the premises “dangerous from a health perspective to occupy”. The lawsuit, which was filed in May 2023 and exclusively obtained by Page Six, stated that in April 2020, the pool and spa began to present a series of issues, including “porous waterproofing” that “fostered mould contamination and related issues.”

The luxury property has seven bedrooms along with nine bathrooms, a chef's kitchen and a temperature-controlled wine room, the report added. In addition, it also includes an indoor basketball court, an interior bowling alley, a home theatre, an entertainment lounge, a spa with steam shower, a full-service gym and a billiards room.

The report cited the complaint as stating, “At or about the same time, a water leak appeared at the barbecue area on the deck. This leak damaged a portion of the interior living area immediately below the deck. This has resulted in substantial and significant damage along with a failure of consideration which requires that the purchase and sale be rescinded.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are now seeking “consequential damages”, via their trustee, the report said.

“In the alternative, plaintiff should be reimbursed for all costs of repair, plus compensation for the loss of use and other damages caused by defendants' conduct,” the celebrity couple's attorney was quoted as saying.

While the extra costs haven't been finalised yet, the complaint filed by the couple mentioned that the waterproofing issues “will exceed” $1.5 million. The cost of “general damages” is estimated at $2.5 million (roughly).

In the meantime, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have moved out with their 2-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra on Thursday shared a video of what appears to be her temporary abode. In the clip, which she shared on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka revealed that she's enjoying a rainy day.In the clip, we can see a lush green view from a massive window. The clip was shared along with Pankaj Udhas' Ahista playing in the background. The text on the video read, “Rainy days… my favourite. Who remembers this song?

In another Instagram Stories, Priyanka Chopra dropped a still of her and a lamp's shadow on the wall that reminded her of a rat. Sharing the monochrome picture, the actress asked, “Does this shadow look like a giant rat or is it just me?”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been married since 2018. The couple welcomed Malti Marie in January 2022. On the work front, Priyanka will be seen next in Heads Of State alongside Idris Elba.