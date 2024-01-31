Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Meera Chopra Is Getting Married In March

Image instagrammed by Meera Chopra. (courtesy: MeeraChopra)

We have some exciting news to brighten up your midweek. Priyanka Chopra's cousin, actress Meera Chopra, is all set to get married. In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, Meera shared the wedding will be held in March. While keeping details about the groom under wraps, Meera simply mentioned, "He is a boy." The actress revealed that it will be a "classic, typical, Hindu" ceremony. Meera also revealed that there won't be any functions in Mumbai, but she plans to have everyone attend the celebration in Rajasthan. When asked about inviting Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, to the wedding, Meera responded, “Of course, they will be invited. Agar free honge, to ayenge. [They will come if they are free.]”

Meera Chopra is the daughter of Sudesh Chopra, who is the cousin of Priyanka Chopra's father, Ashok Chopra.

Not too long ago, Meera Chopra opened up about her journey in Bollywood. In a Zoom TV interview, Meera shared, “The only time when I came to Bollywood there was a buzz that Priyanka Chopra's sister is also coming but honestly I have not faced many comparisons. I have not got any work because of Priyanka. If I needed a producer, they have not cast me as I am her sister. Honestly, being related to her has not helped me in my career but it has really helped me in a way that people did take me seriously.”

“They did not take me for granted as they knew I was coming from a family who knew cinema. That is the only privilege I got. Otherwise, I had to struggle,” Meera Chopra added.

Meera Chopra was last seen in the Zee5 film Safed. She shared screen space with Barkha Bisht, Chhaya Kadam and Jameel Khan. Before that, the actress starred in Ajay Bahl's Section 375.