'Not Got Any Work Because Of Priyanka,' Says Cousin Meera Chopra

Actress Meera Chopra, who is the cousin of global icon Priyanka Chopra, revealed in an exclusive interview with Zoom TV that being related to the Fashion actress "hasn't helped" her in her acting career. Meera made her acting debut with the 2005 Tamil film Anbe Aaruyire and ventured into Bollywood with Satish Kaushik's 2014 comedy-drama Gang Of Ghosts. She works predominantly in southern film industry. Talking to Zoom TV, Meera Chopra said that she "never got any work because of Priyanka Chopra" and that the "only privilege she got" for "coming from a family who knew cinema" was that people took her seriously. Meera Chopra's other cousins - Parineeti Chopra and Mannara - are also actresses.

"The only time when I came to Bollywood there was a buzz that Priyanka Chopra's sister is also coming but honestly I have not faced many comparisons. I have not got any work because of Priyanka. If I needed a producer, they have not cast me as I am her sister. Honestly, being related to her has not helped me in my career but it has really helped me in a way that people did take me seriously," Meera Chopra told Zoom TV.

She added: "They did not take me for granted as they knew was coming from a family who knew cinema. That is the only privilege I got. Otherwise, I had to struggle. Honestly, with my work like every time my movie used to leave, fortunately, I have not been compared to both of them."

Meera Chopra has worked in Tamil and Telugu movies like Bangaram, Jambhavan, Marudhamalai, Kaalai, Vaana, Jaganmohini and Killadi.

She was last seen in the web-series Section 375, in which she co-starred with Richa Chadha, Akshaye Khanna and Rahul Bhat.

Meera Chopra has a film with Arjun Rampal and Harshaali Malhotra titled Nastik lined up.

Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, is a National Award-winning actress, who is the star of films like Barfi!, Mary Kom, Dil Dhadakne Do, 7 Khoon Maaf and Jai Gangaajal. She also headlined the American television series Quantico and has featured in several international projects such as Baywatch, Isn't It Romantic and We Can Be Heroes. Her lined-up projects include Matrix 4, Citadel and Text For You.