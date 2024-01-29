Priyanka Chopra's Postcards All The Way From Topanga Canyon

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Please do not disturb Priyanka Chopra. The actress is busy taking a “stroll” at Topanga Canyon in California, USA. Do not believe us? Head over to her Instagram handle and you will have undeniable evidence. The international star posted two pictures from her getaway. In the initial frame, Priyanka can be seen sitting on top of a hill, wearing an icy blue tank top, matching shorts, white sneakers, and a tennis hat and setting major holiday fashion goals. The diva's radiant smile is definitely worth noticing. In another image, Priyanka captures the beautiful hills covered with greenery. In the caption, Priyanka wrote, “Sometimes you just need a stroll,” along with happy emojis. American actress Jessica Alba was amongst the first ones to comment on Priyanka's post. She wrote, “Gorgeous,” with raising hands emoji.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra delighted her Instagram followers with a series of photos from Santa Barbara, California, offering glimpses of her joyful moments with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. The carousel post comprises a mirror selfie of Priyanka, an endearing snapshot of the couple, and several pictures featuring Malti Marie. Additionally, there's a photo of Nick's brother, Franklin Jonas. In one playful shot, Priyanka wearing a bathrobe, can be seen goofing around. The caption reads, "Lately. Full heart, full tummy." Franklin Jonas chimed in the comments, humorously stating, "THATS MY BURGER."

Before that, Priyanka Chopra posted a collection of photos from her holiday in Cabo, where she welcomed the new year alongside Nick Jonas and Malti Marie. One image captures Priyanka seated on the beach next to Nick, who holds their daughter on his lap. Another family photo features moments of togetherness between Nick, Priyanka, and Malti. There's also an adorable shot of little Malti steering a boat. In the caption, Priyanka shared, "Took some time to feed my soul. 2023 had me spent... maybe I still am. Here's to a 2024 highlighted by peace, respite, family, love, joy, and community. Hold your loved ones close. We are very lucky if we can. Happy New Year."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been married since 2018. They welcomed Malti Marie in January 2022. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba.