'Dear Anil Sir': Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Send Gadar 2 Director Flowers And A Letter

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas congratulated Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma on the film's success by sending him flowers and a letter. On X (formerly called Twitter), Anil Sharma shared photos of the flowers and the note that he received from the star couple and he wrote, "Thanks Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for your warm wishes...It really touched my heart #Gadar2." The letter read, "Dear Anil Sir, Congratulations on the super success of Gadar 2. Lots of wishes for the future endeavors. Much love - Priyanka and Nick."

Priyanka Chopra worked with Anil Sharma in the 2003 film The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy, which marked her Hindi film debut. Priyanka featured in the film alongside Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol along with Preity Zinta and the late Amrish Puri.

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar. In the sequel Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma have reprised their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena and Jeete, respectively. The film released in theatres earlier this month. It clashed with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 at the box office. The film has managed to collect Rs 388.60 crore within 11 days of its release.

Gadar 2 released to mixed reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review of NDTV, gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Gadar 2 is strictly for three categories of people: Sunny Deol fans, those that miss the unbridled excesses of Bollywood of yore, and those that believe that "hate thy neighbour" is an axiom worth cheering for in a movie theatre. The film has enough to please them all - and then some."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra had a super busy year. She starred in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She will next be seen in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.