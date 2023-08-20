Rajkummar Rao's Shout Out To Sunny Deol After Gadar 2's Success: 'Aap Aag Nahi Kahar Ho'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: rajkummar_rao)

Gadar 2 is not only winning over the box office but is also leaving a mark on the hearts of the audience and how. On that note, Sunny Deol, who plays the iconic character of Tara Singh in the Gadar series, received big love from actor Rajkummar Rao for the film's massive success on Sunday. Sharing a picture of himself with "the man of the hour," Rajkummar Rao wrote, "With the man of the hour himself @iamsunnydeol sir. So proud of you and your achievements sir. You deserve this and much more. Aap aag nahi Kahar ho (You are not fire, you are havoc)."

Take a look at the wholesome post below:

Notably, Rajkummar Rao is not the only one giving a shout out to the veteran actor. Earlier, Kartik Aaryan had also shared a video of the film from inside the hall with a caption that read, "This iconic scene. Just a fanboy in me screaming n shouting for Tara Singh."

Here's what Kartik Aaryan posted:

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 joined the ₹ 300 crore club earlier this week. To celebrate this massive feat, on Saturday, the actor shared a happy picture of himself with the film's poster and he accompanied it with a caption that read, "They say love can't be measured but I feel so much love coming from all of you each day, every day. Gadar 2 and Tara Singh are forever indebted. #HindustanZindabad." In the comments section of his post, brother Bobby Deol dropped heart emojis.

This is what Sunny Deol posted:

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol's dad and veteran actor Dharmendra also celebrated the film's success and he shared this picture on his X profile and wrote, "Always...Always need your love and good wishes. Friends, love you for your thundering applause."

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar. In the sequel Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma have reprised their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena and Jeete, respectively. The film was released in theatres last week. It clashed with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 at the box office.