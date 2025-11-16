Anil Sharma Shares Story About Dharmendra's Shelved James Bond-Style Thriller <i>Sher</i>: "<i>Kash Ye Film Ban Pati</i>"

Filmmaker Anil Sharma has revisited a little-known and intriguing chapter from the 1980s - a big-scale spy thriller titled Sher, headlined by Dharmendra, that never made it to the screen.

As fans across the country pray for the legendary star's recovery at 89, Sharma shared the rare poster and memories of the ambitious project that was meant to present Dharmendra in a James Bond-like avatar.

A Bond-Inspired Spy Film That Never Took Off

Sharma revealed that Sher was planned before Hukumat, the 1987 hit that marked his first release with Dharmendra.

The poster he shared shows a shirtless and chiselled Dharmendra holding a gun, reflecting the stylish and larger-than-life tone the film aimed for.

"It was spy movie... a James bond kind character for Dharam ji. It was supposed to shot abroad," the director wrote on X as he recalled shooting a few action sequences and a song in Mumbai, composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

According to Sharma, the film also had a "big star cast" with dialogues written by Kadar Khan and was launched with a grand mahurat at Mumbai's Hotel Sea Rock.

Despite this promising start, Sher was stalled due to issues from the producers' side. "But due to some issue of producers, the film got shelved. I was almost a newcomer at that time. Kash ye film ban pati. Bahut hi jabardast and entertainment se bharpur thi script... but 'hoye vahi jo ram rach rakha'," he added.

It was supposed to shot abroad .. we shot few action sc n a song composed by LP On set .. in Mumbai .. I Still remember @aapkadharam did highly stylish… pic.twitter.com/ddtgzDIxMt — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) November 15, 2025

From An Unrealised Vision To Lasting Collaborations

Although Sher never progressed beyond its initial schedule, it became the starting point of a successful creative journey between Sharma and Dharmendra.

The duo went on to collaborate on four action-packed films - Hukumat (1987), Elaan-E-Jung (1989), Farishtay (1991), and Tahalka (1992). Sharma later extended this association to the next generation, working with Sunny Deol on blockbusters such as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and with Bobby Deol in Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo.

