Throwback Gold: When Dharmendra Met Kamini Kaushal For The First Time

Film veteran Kamini Kaushal died on Friday. She was 98. A close family friend Sajan Narain confirmed her death to news agency PTI.

After Kamini Kaushal's death, an old picture of Dharmendra and Kamini Kaushal has gone viral. The Sholay actor himself shared the picture on his Instagram.

Four years ago, Dharmendra shared a throwback picture on his Instagram featuring himself and Kamini Kaushal. In the black-and-white picture, Dharmendra is seen shaking hands with Kamini Kaushal.

In the caption, Dharmendra wrote, "Meri zindagi ki, Pehli film SHAHEED ki heroine Kamini Kaushal Ke saath pehli mulaqat ki pehli tasvir...Donon ke chihron par massart ... ikk pyaar bhari introduction....﻿ "

From his caption, a large section of the Internet assumed that Kamini Kaushal was his first co-star. But Dharmendra didn't feature in the 1948 film Shaheed. Perhaps, he wanted to say that it was the first film he had watched.

About Shaheed

Shaheed, the film Dharmendra mentioned in his post, was released in 1948. The film starred Dilip Kumar, Kamini Kaushal, Chandra Mohan, and Leela Chitnis. It had music by Ghulam Haider. Shaheed was the Highest grossing indian movie of 1948. This was actor Chandra Mohan's last screen appearance. Directed by Ramesh Saigal, the film depicts India's struggle for independence.

Dharmendra and Kamini Kaushal went on to co-star in Aadmi Aur Insaan, Khuda Kasam and Yakeen.

Dharmendra's Health Concern

Film veteran, Dharmendra, 89, was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on October 31 after he complained of breathlessness. On Monday (November 10), his health deteriorated and he was put on life support, a source close to the family told NDTV.

On November 12, he was discharged from the hospital. His treatment would continue "at home", confirmed the Breach Candy doctor who was treating him.

"Dharmendraji has been discharged from the hospital around 7.30 am. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to give him home treatment," Dr Prof Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital told NDTV.

Dharmendra's family also issued a statement, saying that the actor had been discharged from the hospital.

It read, "Mr Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family's privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone's love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you."

Dharmendra, one of the most celebrated matinee icons, is known for films like Sholay, Dharam Veer, Chupke Chupke, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, and Dream Girl. Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Also Read | Veteran Actress Kamini Kaushal Dies At 98