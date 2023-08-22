Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Sunny Deol's 'Unstoppable Force' Crosses Aamir Khan's Dangal

Sunny Deol in a shot from the movie. (Courtesy: ZeeStudios)

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 remained an "unstoppable force" at the box office. The movie has been smashing records one after another since its release. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh's report, the movie surpassed the lifetime business of Dangal on Monday and, thus, it emerged as the "fourth highest grossing Hindi film" in India. On Monday, the movie managed to earn over Rs 13 crore and the total earnings of the movie now stand at Rs 388.60 crore. Taran Adarsh predicts in his report that Gadar 2 will break the record of KGF 2 next.

"CROSSES 'DANGAL', NEXT 'KGF 2'... #Gadar2 remains an UNSTOPPABLE FORCE, refuses to slow down on [second] Mon... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Dangal... Is now FOURTH HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi film in #India... [Week 2] Fri 20.50 cr, Sat 31.07 cr, Sun 38.90 cr, Mon 13.50 cr. Total: ₹ 388.60 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Take a look at his tweet here:

CROSSES ‘DANGAL', NEXT ‘KGF 2'… #Gadar2 remains an UNSTOPPABLE FORCE, refuses to slow down on [second] Mon… Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Dangal… Is now FOURTH HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi film in #India… [Week 2] Fri 20.50 cr, Sat 31.07 cr, Sun 38.90 cr, Mon 13.50 cr. Total: ₹… pic.twitter.com/pkb9Rr9Sqn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 22, 2023

Earlier, with his second weekend collections of Rs 90 crore, Gadar 2 had already broken the weekend 2 total of top 5 highest grossing Hindi films. They are Pathaan, Baahubali 2, KGF 2, Dangal and Sanju.

Taran Adarsh mentioned in his tweet, "'GADAR 2' CREATES HISTORY, SETS NEW RECORD... #Gadar2 has DEMOLISHED the *Weekend 2* [Fri to Sun] total of TOP 5 *highest grossing #Hindi films* by a wide margin..."

Take a look at his tweet here:

Despite creating havoc at the box office, Gadar 2 released to average reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review of NDTV, gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Gadar 2 is strictly for three categories of people: Sunny Deol fans, those that miss the unbridled excesses of Bollywood of yore, and those that believe that "hate thy neighbour" is an axiom worth cheering for in a movie theatre. The film has enough to please them all - and then some."

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar. In the sequel Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma have reprised their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena and Jeete, respectively. The film released in theatres on August 11. It is clashing with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 at the box office.