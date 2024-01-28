Priyanka Chopra's Sweet Reaction To Crowd At Lollapalooza Calling Nick 'Jiju': 'Thank You Mumbai'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: PriyankaChopra)

Priyanka Chopra was left feeling overwhelmed as Mumbai audience at the Lollapalooza music festival greeted her husband Nick Jonas with chants of "Jiju" as he and his brothers performed for the first time in India on Saturday evening. Expressing her happiness, the Dil Dharadke Do star reshared the video on her Instagram story and wrote, "My heart, Thank you Mumbai.” Priyanka Chopra, who is often spotted cheering for her husband at his concerts, ahd to give his first show in India a miss. Take a look at her story below:

In a clip from Jonas Brothers' first ever India concert, the crowd can be heard cheering and chanting "jiju, jiju" as Nick Jonas performs on the stage. ICYDK, Nick Jonas is often called "jiju" by the Indian paparazzi as the singer is married to Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra. The video was shared by several fan pages dedicated to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra on social media.

Here is the viral video we are talking about:

After their concert at Lollapalooza, Nick Jonas, along with brothers Kevin and Joe attended the grand welcome party hosted by Natasha Poonawalla. The guestlist also included Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja, Malaika Arora and others.

On the personal front, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. They have a daughter named Malti Marie together, who celebrated her 2nd birthday earlier this month.