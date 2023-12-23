Inside Priyanka Chopra's Holiday Diaries With Malti Marie And Nick Jonas

Priyanka with Malti Marie and Nick. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra shared a set of happy pictures on her Instagram profile and they are all things nice. The first click features Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas smiling with all their hearts as they pose together. She shared another click with Morgan Stewart McGraw. There are also photos of her holiday dinner with family. Our favourite click, however, is that of Priyanka Chopra posing with daughter Malti Marie. There are also some super cute photos of baby Malti Marie's playtime. Priyanka Chopra captioned the post, "Lately."

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post here:

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra shared glimpse of her Christmas preparations at home. She shared a picture of her fireplace all decorated with lights, holly and Santa socks. She captioned the post, "Grateful." ICYMI, this is the photo we are talking about:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.

Priyanka Chopra has had a super busy year. She starred in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by husband Nick Jonas. She will next be seen in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.