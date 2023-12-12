It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas At Priyanka Chopra's Los Angeles Home

Priyanka Chopra shared this image.(courtesy: priyankachopra)

Is it Christmas already? Priyanka Chopra's festive preparations seem to be on already. The actress, on Tuesday morning, shared a glimpse of her Christmas preps from her Los Angeles home. She shared a picture of her fireplace all decorated with lights, holly and Santa socks. She captioned the post, "Grateful." Priyanka Chopra has had a super busy year. A few weeks ago, she attended the F1 weekend in Abu Dhabi. Before which she was in Mumbai for the opening night of the Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.

Priyanka Chopra has had a super busy year. She starred in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by husband Nick Jonas. She will next be seen in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.