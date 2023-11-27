Viral: Priyanka Chopra Was At Abu Dhabis F1 Grand Prix And Hung Out With Orlando Bloom

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: jerryxmimi )

Global star Priyank Chopra had an eventful Sunday as she attended F1 Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. Several videos and photos from the racing event have now gone viral on social media when the Citadel star can be spotted mingling with Hollywood A-listers. Priyanka Chopra, who showed up at the event in a black and pink dress, was seen greeting Lord Of The Rings star Orlando Bloom. A picture of the two posing for the cameras was also shared by a fan page.

The post was shared alongside a caption that read, "Priyanka and Orlando Bloom today." Check out the post below:

In another video that has surfaced online, we can see the two greeting each other and sharing a hug.

The Don actor also featured in a group photo from the event in which she was spotted alongside Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth and his brother Liam Hemsworth. Actor Jason Statham, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, supermodel Naomi Campbell as well as rapper-singer will.i.am, also featured in the picture.

Previously, Priyanka Chopra's manager Anjula Acharia hosted a thanksgiving party for the actor in New York. Besides Priyanka Chopra, the party was attended by actor Kal Penn, American TV host Kelly Ripa, Kama Sutra actor Sarita Choudhury, singer Jay Sean and Anjula Acharia. Anjula Acharia shared inside pictures from the party. In the picture, Priyanka Chopra and the other guests can be seen smiling for the camera. Anjula shared another picture with Priyanka only. She wrote in the caption, "We had such a warm and wonderful night hosting our girl @priyankachopra being in town with friends and family." Kelly Ripa wrote in the comments section, "Now that was a good night! Thank you @anjula_acharia and @furhan_ahmad for the dazzling time. Welcome back @priyankachopra." Jay Sean wrote, "Such a lovely night! Thankyou @anjula_acharia @furhan_ahmad." The pictures were shared by Priyanka's fan page as well. Take a look:

A few days back, Priyanka Chopra hosted her annual Diwali party with husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra opted for a red velvet blouse, teaming it up with a white sheer lehenga. She wore matching flowers in her hair. Priyanka completed her look with diamond jewellery. Nick Jonas was dressed in his traditional best. Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She came to India in October to attend the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023.