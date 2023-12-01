Ahead Of Wedding Anniversary, Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Step Out For Dinner Date

Priyanka and Nick pictured together. (Courtesy: JerryxMimi)

Ahead of their fifth marriage anniversary, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out for dinner. The couple were spotted walking hand-in-hand by the shutterbugs on the streets of New York. Priyanka Chopra opted for a red dress and she teamed it up with a black overcoat. Nick Jonas looked dapper as he chose a violet blazer for the night. The images were shared by Priyanka Chopra's fan page. The fan page captioned the post, "Priyanka and Nick tonight in NY." The comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages. A user wrote, "Awww lovebirds NP! Red dresss! Happy Anniversary!" Another user wrote, "Beautiful...Red Dress!" Another user wrote, "High heels, red dress." Take a look at the post here:

Priyanka and Nick were spotted on Thursday afternoon as well. Priyanka wore a grey winter wear while Nick wore a blue jacket. The caption of the post read, "More of NP today in NY." Let's have a quick look at the comments section. A user wrote, "My absolutely gorgeous faves. Happy Anniversary and lots of blessings as you continue life's journey together, forever." Another user wrote, "Amazing and Wonderful Couple...!!" Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a Diwali party at Los Angeles. A fan page shared some pictures of the couple exiting the party. In the pictures, Priyanka and Nick can be seen holding hands. The fanpage wrote in the caption, "Yesterday NP hosted a Diwali dinner at Nobu Cr Backgrid." Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022.