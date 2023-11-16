New Pics From Priyanka Chopra's Diwali Party Featuring Preity Zinta And Natasha Poonawalla

Preity and Priyanka at the party. (Courtesy: jerryxmimi)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted their annual Diwali party a few days back. A fan page dedicated to Priyanka Chopra shared some new pictures from the party. In one of the pictures, Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough can be seen with Priyanka and other guests. Preity can be seen dressed in a red salwar suit while Gene can be seen wearing black. In another picture, Priyanka-Nick and Joe can be seen raising a toast with other guests. The fan page simply captioned it, "Some from Diwali Vía @joehaden23." Take a look at the pictures here:

The fan page shared another picture in which Priyanka Chopra can be seen posing with socialite Natasha Poonawalla. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen dressed in a yellow suit while Natasha opts for bright ensemble. The fan page wrote in the caption, "Pri and Natasha during Diwali in LA." Take a look:

Earlier the fan page dedicated to Priyanka Chopra shared some pictures of the couple exiting the party. Priyanka Chopra opted for a red velvet blouse, teaming it up with a white sheer lehenga. She wore matching flowers in her hair. Priyanka completed her look with diamond jewellery. Nick Jonas was dressed in his traditional best. He wore a floral jacket over his white kurta. In the pictures, Priyanka and Nick can be seen holding hands. In one picture, Priyanka can be seen saying something to Nick while his eyes are fixed on camera. Nick-Priyanka were joined by Nick's brother Joe Jonas. He wore a blue kurta on this occasion. Take a look:

Preity Zinta, who is settled in Los Angeles after her marriage, often hangs out with Priyanka Chopra and her clan. In September, Preity Zinta attended one of the concerts of the Jonas brothers. She signed off the post by officially declaring herself a Jonas Brothers' fan. Her caption read, "What a fun night and what a fun way to be introduced to all the music of the Jonas Brothers Thank you so much Priyanka Chopra for being such an amazing host. Nick Jonas you guys killed it last night. It was an amazing performance. All the best for the rest of the tour. Last night I officially became a Fan." Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.