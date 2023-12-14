When Priyanka Chopra Sang Her Favourite Taylor Swift Song

Priyanka in a shot from the video. (courtesy: Vogue)

Happy birthday, Taylor Swift! The singer-songwriter who has impressed generations with her talent celebrated her 34th birthday on December 13 and needless to say, wishes poured in from all quarters. But did you know that our very own Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra is a Swiftie too? In an interview with Vogue from a few years ago, Priyanka Chopra was asked about her “favourite” Taylor Swift track. To this, the actress quipped, “Ya, because everybody has one,” and broke into the song I Knew You Were Trouble When You Walked In replete with shrieks. She also added that the screams were her “favourite part of the song”.

The video shared by Vogue also includes picks by Gigi Hadid, Troye Sivan and Lorde. The clip was shared with the caption, “Happy birthday, Taylor Swift! Today is the singer's 34th birthday, so why not celebrate by listening to your favourite Taylor Swift song. Are you team “Blank Space” like Troye Sivan or more of a “I Knew You Were Trouble” fan like Priyanka Chopra…”

Take a look at the video here:

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift was also named Time Magazine's Person Of The Year. The publication called Taylor Swift the “hero of her own story”. In a statement, Time editor-in-chief Sam Jacob said, “Taylor Swift found a way to transcend borders and be a source of light... Swift is the rare person who is both the writer and hero of her own story…Much of what Swift accomplished in 2023 exists beyond measurement. She mapped her journey and shared the results with the world: She committed to validating the dreams, feelings, and experiences of people, especially women, who felt overlooked and regularly underestimated.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra took time out from her busy schedule in Los Angeles and attended the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in October. During an interaction with Bhumi Pednekar, shared by Film Companion, Priyanka Chopra reflected on her journey in the industry. Addressing the not-so-glamorous side of filmmaking, Priyanka said, “The process and journey of making the movie is difficult. It is so hard. And, acting is mostly waiting.”

Citing an example, the Don actress added: “So when I started doing it and for the first time, oh I will never forget this, I was in a chiffon saree, in Jungfrau, Switzerland, in a green saree. Obviously, the guy is dressed in head-to-toe fur and I am in a blouse and chiffon saree and I was standing in a bucket of hot water for the close-up. And I am saying the lines like this, (chatters teeth) and on top of it there is a helicopter above because we are taking a helicopter shot. My co-actor is trying to keep me warm and there is a hot water bucket under my saree. Not glamour guys, not glamorous. So, for me, the glamour of the movies became recognizing my characters and understanding these girls. It looks beautiful, and even now I want to have my hair blown. The glamour of it was taken away from me very quickly and I just started enjoying the medium of work and the possibility of what you can do with the characters.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the romantic comedy Love Again.