Priyanka Chopra Once Shot Chiffon Saree In Switzerland Scene With A 'Hot Water Bucket' Hack

Still from a video shared on YouTube. (Courtesy: HiteshSongs)

Priyanka Chopra was in India for the launch of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival last month. The global icon, at the festival, spoke about her growth and evolution in the industry. In a video shared by Film Companion, Priyanka is seen having a conversation with Bhumi Pednekar. Priyanka said that the blockbuster success of Krrish played a huge role in her career. As per the actress, Krrish gave her a platform to choose a film. She said, “Many, many films later. I think around the first Krrish maybe, somewhere there. Before that, there was always, ‘Oh my God, what's the next one I am going to do? What opportunity is going to come to me?' I picked from what came to me.”

She added, “After the first Krrish, because I had just done Aitraaz as well, I had done work which gave me a solid foundation. I got critical acclaim. I had people telling me that I knew my job even though I didn't know that I knew my job. But that was a very clear time when I started seeking work that would challenge me.”

As per Priyanka Chopra, Madhur Bhandarkar's Fashion was a perfect move. FYI: Priyanka won a National Award for her performance in Fashion. She said, “Fashion was a time when I took that decision. It was right around Krrish that Madhur sir and I met. At that time, I was told that ‘ladkiya female-oriented roles apne career ke end mein karti hai National award ke liye.Tumhari to abhi abhi shuru hui hai. You have just done Krrish and Aitraaz, you are having such a moment. Why are you doing it [Fashion]? [Girls do female-oriented roles towards the end of their careers to get a National award. You have just started. Why are you doing it?] Uss zamane mein hota bhi nahi tha itna. [In that era, this was not common]. This is early 2005 or 2006. But I just didn't know any better.”

Priyanka Chopra also spoke about the not-so-glamorous side of filming. The actress said, “The process and journey of making the movie is difficult. It is so hard. And, acting is mostly waiting." Recalling the time she was shooting in Switzerland, Priyanka said, “So when I started doing it and for the first time, oh I will never forget this, I was in a chiffon saree, in Jungfrau, Switzerland, in a green saree. Obviously, the guy is dressed in head-to-toe fur and I am in a blouse and chiffon saree and I was standing in a bucket of hot water for the close-up. And I am saying the lines like this, (chatters teeth) and on top of it there is a helicopter above because we are taking a helicopter shot.”

Priyanka Chopra added, “My co-actor is trying to keep me warm and there is a hot water bucket under my saree. Not glamour guys, not glamorous. So, for me, the glamour of the movies became recognizing my characters and understanding these girls. It looks beautiful, and even now I want to have my hair blown. The glamour of it was taken away from me very quickly and I just started enjoying the medium of work and the possibility of what you can do with the characters.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Love Again. The actress has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa in the line-up. In the movie, she will share the screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.