Priyanka Chopra On Missing Bollywood And SS Rajamouli's <i>SSMB29</i>: "I Miss Hindi Movies So Much, I Am Working In India This Year"

Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about her deep affection for Bollywood and Hindi films. The actress, who is currently busy promoting her latest release Heads of State, confessed that she misses being a part of the vibrant Indian film industry.

In an interview with India Today, Priyanka said, "I miss Hindi movies and I miss India so much."

The actress further shared her excitement for her upcoming Indian project, SSMB29.

She added, "I'm working in India this year, and I'm really excited about that. I have always got so much love from the fans of Indian films and I hope that continues.”

Back in March, Priyanka Chopra celebrated the festival of Holi on the sets of SSMB29 with the renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The actress shared a few pictures from her Holi celebrations with the crew on Instagram.

In the caption, she wrote, "It's a working Holi for us! Here's wishing everyone celebrating a very Happy Holi full of laughter and togetherness with your loved ones."

Have a look here:

Earlier, SS Rajamouli shared an update about SSMB29 at the RRR screening in Japan.

The filmmaker had said, “We started my next film. We completed the writing. We are in the pre-production process. We are doing all the pre-visualisation for the film. But we haven't finished the casting yet. Only the main hero, the protagonist of the film, is locked. His name is Mahesh Babu. He is a Telugu actor.”

He added, “Looks like many of you already know him. He is very handsome and hopefully, we get to finish the film a little bit fast. During the release, I will bring him here. And I will introduce him to you and sure you will love him as well.”

As for the remaining cast, Prithviraj Sukumaran is also a part of SSMB29. He will be playing the role of the antagonist in the movie. An official announcement with full details about the project is still awaited.