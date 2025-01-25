<i>SSMB29</i>: Why SS Rajamouli's Latest Post Garnered Attention From Mahesh Babu And Priyanka Chopra

Director SS Rajamouli has joined forces with South superstar Mahesh Babu for their upcoming film, titled SSMB29.

While no official announcement has been made about the project yet, the filmmaker seemed to be teasing the audience with his latest Instagram post.

On Saturday, SS Rajamouli shared a short clip on Instagram, with a majestic lion, in which he was seen holding an Indian passport in his hand.

The glimpse further showed the lion getting caged, subtly referring to how Mahesh Babu has been locked as he would be busy shooting for his film.

The caption read, "Captured."

Have a look here:

To those unaware, the lion here represents Mahesh Babu as his fans have been calling him a 'lion', ever since he dubbed for Mufasa in the Telugu version of the Disney film.

Reacting to the post, Mahesh Babu recalled the famous dialogue from his 2006 blockbuster Pokiri and wrote in Telugu, "Okkasaari commit ayithe naa maata nene vinanu. [Once I commit, I won't even listen to myself]."

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who will reportedly play the female lead in SSMB29, seemed to be confirming her association with her comment.

She commented, "Finally."

Earlier, SS Rajamouli talked about SSMB29 at RRR's Japan screening.

The ace director said, “We started my next film. We completed the writing. We are in the pre-production process. We are doing all the pre-visualisation for the film. But we haven't finished the casting yet. Only the main hero, the protagonist of the film is locked. His name is Mahesh Babu. He is a Telugu actor.”

As the crowd erupted in cheers after hearing Mahesh Babu's name, SS Rajamouli added, “Looks like many of you already know him. He is very handsome and hopefully, we get to finish the film a little bit fast. During the release, I will bring him here. And I will introduce him to you and sure you will love him as well.”

As for the remaining cast, Prithviraj Sukumaran is also a part of the project and will be playing the role of the antagonist.

It will be a two-part epic saga.