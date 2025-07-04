New Releases This Week (July 4-July 11): <i>Special Ops 2</i>, <i>Superman</i> And More

The week ahead promises to be an exciting one for entertainment enthusiasts as the anticipation builds for the latest releases hitting screens everywhere. From superhero films to captivating indie flicks and fresh episodes of beloved TV shows to new original content on OTT platforms, there's something for everyone.

Without further ado, let us dive into the best new releases dropping from July 7 to 13:

Superman (July 11) - Theatres

Superman features David Corenswet in the titular role. He embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent. The film also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the antagonist Lex Luthor.

Maalik (July 11) - Theatres

The film follows the ruthless rise of a gangster, played by Rajkummar Rao, as he navigates the dark underworld of power struggles and loyalty. Directed by Pulkit, the movie promises a gripping tale of ambition, survival, and redemption.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan (July 11) - Theatres

The film features Vikrant Massey as a blind musician and Shanaya Kapoor as a theatre artist, exploring themes of love, perception and human connection. Directed by Santosh Singh, the romantic drama is adapted from Ruskin Bond's short story The Eyes Have It.

Special Ops S2 (July 11) - Jio Hotstar

Kay Kay Menon returns as Himmat Singh in Special Ops Season 2. A gripping espionage thriller, the series dives deeper into the world of high-stakes operations and complex espionage. It promises more twists, turns, and intense action as the characters deal with treacherous missions and personal demons.

Aap Jaisa Koi (July 11) - Netflix

The film narrates the love story of R. Madhavan as Shrirenu Tripathi, a shy Sanskrit teacher and Fatima Sana Shaikh as Madhu Bose, a vibrant French teacher. The duo form a deep emotional connection despite being opposites. The film, directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Karan Johar, explores themes of love, vulnerability and equality in relationships.

S Line (July 11) - Wavve

The K-drama is set in a fictional reality where invisible "S-lines" appear, connecting people to those they've had sexual relationships with. The story follows a young woman who can see these lines and a detective who investigates the mystery behind them.

The Summer I Turned Pretty S3 (July 16) - Prime Video

The upcoming season is the final instalment of the beloved Amazon Original series. Belly's complicated relationships with brothers Jeremiah and Conrad finally come to a head in the final season.

Untamed (July 17) - Netflix

The miniseries follows special agent Kyle Turner, played by Eric Bana, as he investigates a brutal murder in Yosemite National Park. Also starring Sam Neill and Lily Santiago, this six-part mystery thriller promises raw wilderness survival, family secrets, and intense power struggles.