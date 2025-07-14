James Gunn's <i>Superman</i> Becomes Highest-Grossing Superman Film Ever In India

James Gunn's Superman has opened to strong box office numbers globally, becoming the highest-grossing Superman film of all time in India and one of the few DC titles in recent years to cross the $100 million mark domestically.

What's Happening

The film also recorded the third-highest opening for a DC movie in India, after Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and The Batman.

The film earned $122 million in North America from 4,135 theatres and $95 million from 79 international markets, for a global opening of $217 million.

Domestically, it beat Zack Snyder's Man Of Steel ($116.7 million) to become the biggest-ever launch for a solo Superman title.

It has had a record-breaking opening weekend with a Box office collection of Rs. 32 Crores (Gross) across 3037 screens (including all IMAX screens). It is the biggest opening weekend for a DC Film in India.

First Comic Book Movie To Earn $100 Million

Superman is a crucial film for Warner Bros. and DC Studios, marking the first step in a 10-year plan to reboot the DC Universe. Written and directed by James Gunn, who now also serves as co-head of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, the film cost $225 million to produce before marketing. It's the first release under their new leadership.

Despite superhero fatigue at the box office in recent times, Superman became the first comic book movie in a year to earn over $100 million domestically. The last superhero film to do so was Deadpool & Wolverine, which opened with $211 million in 2024.

Among all 2025 releases so far, Gunn's Superman is the third to debut above the $100 million mark, behind Warner Bros's own Minecraft Movie ($162.8 million) and Disney's live-action Lilo & Stitch ($146 million).

It is also only the third DC film in eight years to open above $100 million, after Wonder Woman (2017) and The Batman (2022).

Superman also outperformed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ($118.2 million) to become James Gunn's second-best domestic opening ever, though it still trails behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($146.5 million).

Denzil Dias, VP & Managing Director, India Theatrical, Warner Bros. Discovery said, “To see India embrace our hero with such phenomenal enthusiasm, making us the #1 movie and soaring to the 8th highest-grossing international market in the world, proves that hope truly is universal. Our heartfelt congratulations go to James Gunn, Peter Safran, and the entire creative team for delivering a Superman that not only embodies strength, kindness, and an unwavering spirit, but also joyfully brings our much-loved Krypto to the big screen. We are incredibly proud to see India at the very heart of this new dawn for DC storytelling.”

How Did The Competitors Perform?

Elsewhere at the box office, Universal and Amblin's Jurassic World Rebirth crossed $500 million globally in its second weekend. In North America, it made $40 million for a domestic total of $232.1 million.

It also performed strongly overseas, collecting $68.1 million this weekend for a worldwide total of $529.5 million. The film continues to dominate in China, where it has now earned $62.7 million.

Apple and Warner Bros's F1: The Movie, directed by Joseph Kosinski, made $13 million in its third weekend for a domestic total of $136 million and over $375 million globally.

Universal and DreamWorks' live-action How To Train Your Dragon added $7.8 million domestically and $13 million overseas, taking its global total to $560.8 million. Pixar's Elio rounded out the top five with $3.9 million, crossing the $100 million mark globally but still tracking as one of Pixar's lowest-performing titles to date.

Background

Superman stars David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

The ensemble cast also includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Superman, as a character, has had a long screen history. The first voice actor to play him was Bud Collyer in The Adventures of Superman radio show (1940-1951). Collyer also voiced the character in the animated Superman (1941-43) and The New Adventures of Superman (1966-70).

Kirk Alyn became the first on-screen Superman in the serials Superman (1948) and Atom Man vs. Superman (1950). He was followed by George Reeves in Superman & the Mole Men (1951) and the TV series The Adventures of Superman (1952-1958).

Later actors who played Superman include Christopher Reeve, John Haymes Newton, Gerard Christopher, Dean Cain, Tom Welling, Brandon Routh, Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin.

Superman has also been voiced in several animated films and series by actors like Tim Daly, George Newbern, Jerry O'Connell, Benjamin Bratt, Kyle MacLachlan, and Mark Harmon. With David Corenswet now stepping into the iconic red cape, Superman begins a new chapter.