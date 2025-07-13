Internet Is Furious After CBFC Cuts Kissing Scene From James Gunn's <i>Superman</i>: "This Isn't The 1980s"

James Gunn's Superman, starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, made its theatrical debut on Friday to largely positive reviews from both audiences and critics. The release also led to disappointment among some fans, who noticed that several romantic moments had been trimmed or removed entirely from the final cut.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) censored a 33-second kissing scene between Superman and Lois Lane, triggering a strong reaction online. Fans and celebrities like Shreya Dhanwanthary criticised the board's "sanskaari standards" as hypocritical, especially given the more explicit content often seen in Bollywood films.

In a post shared on X, Shreya wrote, "If this is true, this is RIDICULOUS!!! Some ridiculous crap happens every day. Every. Damn. Day. Sure this is the least of our worries but is something done about anything else? There is some crap every day. Every. Damn. Day.”

Another user wrote, "You can have lewd double meaning jokes in Housefull 5. Beheadings & gory violence in Jaat But….Superman kissing Lois Lane is where we draw the line."

Someone else added, "Is it just me or they cut off a kissing scene between Superman and Louis lane? Indian censor board is beyond my understanding now.... "

"Kissing is a sacred act of love, but our country makes it look like a crime. The Internet can do wonders. The next movement should be started in order to abolish the CBFC. They ruined Oppenheimer, F1 & now Superman. We should have a CERTIFICATION BOARD, not a censor board," read a post.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, CBFC deemed a scene "sensual" and asked for edits to secure a UA certificate for the film. To avoid delays, the filmmakers complied to make the cuts. Aside from that, CBFC also muted several curse words from the film. Many questioned why international films, marketed as simultaneous global releases, are delivered differently to Indian audiences.

James Gunn's Superman has been successful at the box office. Moviegoers have praised the film for its uplifting tone, emotional depth and innovative take on the iconic character.