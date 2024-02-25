Priyanka Turns Executive Producer For Oscar-Nominated Documentary To Kill A Tiger

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra is a superstar who wears many hats. From being an incredibly talented actress to an entrepreneur, a mother, and a producer, she is a true multi-hyphenate. Now, the actress has joined the team of the Oscar-nominated documentary, To Kill A Tiger, as an executive producer. The news coincides with Netflix securing a deal to launch the film globally on its platform soon. Sharing the joyful news on her Instagram handle, Priyanka wrote, “I'm so proud to join the incredible team of the Academy Award-nominated documentary To Kill A Tiger, and to announce that Netflix has acquired the global distribution rights to this powerful feature directed by Nisha Pahuja. When I first watched this film in 2022, I was immediately captivated by its poignant narrative, depicting a father's valiant struggle within the judicial system to secure justice for his daughter. This project serves as a testament to the boundless love and unyielding determination of a devoted father for his cherished daughter.”

“This hard-hitting piece of art also really hits home on so many levels, but personally, I was born in the state of Jharkhand (where the survivor and her father are from), and as the daughter of a father that was my forever champion…I was moved to pieces. I cannot wait for audiences around the world to discover this moving story,” Priyanka Chopra added.

As soon as Priyanka Chopra uploaded the post, fans and celebrities showered her with congratulatory messages. Filmmaker Tushar Tyagi expressed his admiration with clapping hands emojis. Fashion designer Shane Peacock wrote, “Yasssssss so proud of you,” accompanied by black hearts and clapping hands emojis. Makeup artist Tina Roesler Kerwi chimed in, saying, “Awesome news.”

To Kill A Tiger, directed by Nisha Pahuja, revolves around the story of a middle-aged farmer named Ranjit, who fights for justice against the gang rape of his 13-year-old daughter, Kiran. The narrative unfolds in the Bero district of Jharkhand.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Citadel.