Priyanka Chopra Shares Selfie With Daughter Malti Marie: 'Time Really Flies'

Priyanka with Malti Marie. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

New day, new photos of Priyanka Chopra with her daughter Malti Marie. In the picture, Priyanka Chopra can be seen posing with her little daughter and it is super cute. Equally adorable was the caption accompanying the post that read, "Time really flies. Starting the week right. #mondaymusings #nostalgia." Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Last week, Priyanka Chopra shared pictures of Malti Marie from the Topanga State Park and she captioned it, "The magic of nature. Her first hike. She touched everything, jumped in puddles till she was muddy till her knees. To witness her in real time experiencing everything for the first time.. is just her magic dust that she sprinkles in my life every day."

On Malti Marie's 2nd birthday, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a party. They also shared pictures from their temple visit. Priyanka Chopra captioned the post, "She is our miracle. And she is 2."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by her husband Nick Jonas. She will next be seen in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.