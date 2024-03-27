Karan Johar's Verdict On Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer: 'Banger'

Image Instagrammed by Akshay Kumar. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Director Karan Johar gave a thundering shout out to the trailer of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Resharing the trailer on his Instagram feed, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director wrote, "What a banger trailer. Blockbuster loading - packed with masala, action and big screen entertainment. Cannot wait to witness the dhamakedar chemistry of Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan. Fireworks guaranteed this Eid. Don't miss it. Best of luck team."

Salman Khan, who has previously collaborated with Ali Abbas Zafar in Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, gave a roaring shout out to his new offering Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's trailer. Sharing the trailer on his Instagram feed, Salman Khan wrote, "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, akki and tiger best of luck for the movie yeh bohut badi hit hogi (The film will be a big hit). Loved the trailer and Ali u need to break tiger and sultan ka record with this one. Umeed hai ke Hindustan ko aap aur aap ko Hindustan Eidi dengein... (Ali, you have to break the records of Tiger and Sultan. Hopefully, India and you will treat each other with Eidis)". Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff headline the film while Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F will be seen as the female leads in the film. Take a look what Salman posted here:

Katrina Kaif, who is a dear friend of Ali Abbas Zafar and also a frequent collaborator, also joined the bandwagon to cheer for the upcoming film. Sharing the trailer on her Instagram story, Katrina Kaif wrote, "Buddyyy Ali Abbas Zafar... looking amazing... this Eid will be (fire emojis)... So proud of you.... looks epic... Akshayy is on fire.... Tiger Shroff is fab..." Take a look:

The film has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it has been backed by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.