'Shah Rukh Khan Put All His Jigra Into The Part': Karan Johar As Duplicate Completes 26 Years

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's film Duplicate completed 26 years today. The comedy film in which superstar Shah Rukh Khan played a double role, was remembered on his 26th anniversary by director Vasan Bala. To commemorate the milestone, Vasan Bala shared a posted on the film on his Instagram stories and wrote, "This I love. Also "Double Shah Rukh single rate" was a great line." The post was reshared by the film's producer Karan Johar, who replied by saying, "SRK put all his jigra into the part! Have so many memories of the shoot of this film! Farah Khan do you remember the 20 lens."

Take a look at SRK and Vasan Bala's Instagram exchange:

Farah Khan also replied to Karan Johar's post and wrote, "Oh my godd!! best songs best times, Karan Johar, we actually became best friends here... n it was the 20 mm lens that never came."

See what Farah Khan posted:

Meawhilw, Karan Johar shared a statement on his Instagram stories on Sunday night and talked about a comedian mimicking him "in poor taste". Without mentioning any name, Karan Johar wrote, "I was sitting and watching television with my mom... and saw a promo of a reality comedy show on a supposedly respectable channel... a comic was mimicking me in exceptionally poor taste...I expect this from trolls and faceless and nameless people but when your own industry can disrespect someone who has been in the business for over 25 years it speaks volumes about the times we live in...this doesn't even anger me it just makes me sad!"

Even though Karan Johar did not name the comedian in his post, many users on Reddit attempted to decode his cryptic post and came to the conclusion that he was talking about Kettan Singh. In the promo, comedian Kettan Singh can be seen mimicking the director and calling his chat show Koffee With Karan by the name Toffee with Churan.