Karan Johar On Ranbir Kapoor: 'I Appreciate His Detachment From Stardom'

Karan Johar and Ranbir in a throwback. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar's latest Instagram post is too good to miss. The filmmaker has shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of his 2016 movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The film featured Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles. In the first frame, Ranbir and KJo are seen sharing a good laugh. Up next, the filmmaker engages in conversation with Aishwarya. Then, there's a shot of Anushka and Karan Johar reviewing a scene, followed by more snapshots of him with Ranbir. Towards the end, there's a LOL picture of Anushka rehearsing with Ranbir Kapoor.

Karan Johar has also shared a detailed note with the major throwback album. “Ae Dil hai Mushkil will always be personal to me…It was all my life learnings about falling in love, dealing with unrequited love and also how resilient we can be even when the heartbreak feels so final…The experience of filming ADHM was one of my best on set experiences,” he said.

For Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar added, “I got to know and understand “the Ranbir process” and deeply respect it…. He never let his homework or his hard work apparent to anyone … I got to know and love him as a person and appreciate his detachment from stardom or movie star trappings… his child like portrayal of a broken hearted lover went beyond the written word… Anushka and him were such a treat to direct … they have mutual friendship and respect which transcended from personal to celluloid perfectly!”

Giving a shout out to Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar mentioned, “Anushka is pure hearted and that always come through on screen.” For the former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the director added, “I always wanted to direct Aishwarya and she gave Saba so much dignity , poise and beauty ! Will always be immensely grateful to her for accepting to play the part instantly and with so much love and team spirit.”

Karan Johar concluded his note by writing, “I look back at the days of filming ADHM with a big smile and a cathartic heart … the music will live on and I can take no credit from the magic and genius of Dada and Amitabh … Is film ke zikar ka zubaan pe swaad rakhna.”

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil revolves around the idea of romantic relationships and heartbreaks. The movie narrates the story of a love triangle between Ayan (Ranbir Kapoor), Alizeh (Anushka Sharma), and Saba (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan).