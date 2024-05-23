Shah Rukh Khan Flies Into Mumbai With Wife Gauri And Kids Suhana-Abram

Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai with Gauri, Suhana

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with his wife Gauri Khan and kids Suhana and AbRam, returned to Mumbai on Thursday after being discharged from Ahmedabad's KD Hospital.

Earlier in the day, his manager Pooja Dadlani shared a post on her X account giving health updates to Shah Rukh Khan fans.

She wrote, "To all of Mr Khan's fans and well-wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern."

Shah Rukh on Wednesday was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad due to dehydration and heat stroke.

According to the Ahmedabad (Rural) Superintendent, the actor was admitted to the hospital after he suffered from a heat stroke.

SRK's wife and interior designer Gauri Khan was clicked arriving at the hospital.

The actor's friend and actress Juhi Chawla along with her husband Jay Mehta visited the actor at the hospital.

SRK was in Ahmedabad to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The King Khan was accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan, younger son AbRam, and manager Pooja Dadlani. Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta, KKR's co-owners, and Suhana's close friends Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda were also present in the stadium on Tuesday evening, cheering for Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Qualifier 1 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

After the match, SRK, Suhana and AbRam greeted the spectators with a lap around the Narendra Modi Stadium. The 'Jawan' star not only greeted the audience with his folded hands but also enthralled them with his signature pose.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The actor will reportedly begin shooting for his upcoming film 'King.'

