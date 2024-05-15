As Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Star Jibraan Khan Gears Up For Ishq Vishk Rebound, A Shout Out From Karan Johar

Jibraan Khan in Ishq Vishk Rebound. (courtesy: jibraan.khan)

Remember Krish from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (or K3G as it is popularly called by fans)? Well, the kid who played Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's son in the film, is all grown up and he will soon star in Ishq Vishk Rebound (a remake of Ishq Vishk). Filmmaker Karan Johar, who worked with Jibraan Khan in K3G, gave him a shout out on Instagram and he wrote, "Congratulations Jibraan Khan from K3G to Ishq Vishk. All my blessings and love." Thanking Karan Johar in his Instagram story, Jibraan wrote, "Thank you so much K. Means a lot."

Ishq Vishk Rebound stars Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grrewal and Hrithik Roshan's cousin (Pashmina Roshan). The original film launched Shahid Kapoor, who become a big name in the film industry. The remake has been produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited and is all set to hit the theatres on June 28.

The original film starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasurywala, among others.