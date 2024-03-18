Hrithik Roshan 'Can't Wait' For Cousin Pashmina Roshan's Debut Film Ishq Vishk Rebound

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: pashminaroshan)

Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan is all set to enter Bollywood and the Koil Mil Gaya actor cannot be any prouder. On Monday, Hrithik Roshan gave a shout out to his cousin Pashmina Roshan after she posted a new photo surrounding her debut film, Ishq Vishk Rebound. It so happened that earlier in the day, Pashmina shared a post, through which she revealed the release date of her film. She wrote the caption, “Skipping my way into cinemas. Meet you on the 28th of this June #ishqvishkrebound.” Hrithik Roshan was among the first ones to react, obviously. Hrithik reposted Pashmina's latest post about 'Ishq Vishk 2' on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Woah Can't Wait!."

For the unversed , Hrithik Roshan and Sunaina Roshan are children of actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan. Rakesh Roshan's brother Rajesh Roshan, who is a music director, is married to Kanchan Roshan. The couple are parents to two children, Pashmina Roshan and Eshaan Roshan.

Last year on Raksha Bandhan, Pashmina shared a few photographs that featured some moments of the Roshan family. The carousel featured Pashmina, her brother Eshaan Roshan, as well as her cousins, actor Hrithik Roshan and Sunaina Roshan. We could also spot Suranika Soni, who is Sunaina Roshan's daughter, in the pictures. In one of the snapshots, Pashmina and Hrithik are seen striking a pose and showing off their rakhis. While Pashmina looks radiant in a blue ethnic suit, Hrithik looks dapper as always in jeans and a T-shirt. In the caption, Pashmina wrote, “Happy Rakhi from me and mine to you and yours.”

Pashmina Roshan will make her acting debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound. She will appear in the sequel to the 2003 film Ishq Vishk. The original film starred Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao.