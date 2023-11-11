Inside Pashmina Roshan's Retro Birthday Party. Spot Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad

Pashmina shared this image. (Courtesy: PashminaRoshan)

First, let us take a moment and wish Pashmina Roshan a belated happy birthday. Hrithik Roshan's cousin turned 28 on Friday. Pashmina has now treated fans to glimpses of her intimate birthday celebration. On Saturday, Pashmina shared a series of pictures and a video that revealed that she held a retro-themed birthday party. The guest list included close friends and family. The opening frame shows Pashmina posing on a couch with a danseon fan in her hand. For her big day, Pashmina recreated a retro look as she picked a peach satin mini dress and a feather accessory on her head. The second slide shows the birthday girl posing with her father Rajesh Roshan, brother Eshaan Roshan and mother Kanchan Roshan. Next up, Hrithik Roshan, his girlfriend Saba Azad and his niece Suranika Soni (daughter of Sunaina Roshan), also joined in for the family picture. The series concluded with a video of Pashmina cutting a cake, while the guests can be heard singing her the birthday song in the background.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Pashmina Roshan wrote, “Another year around the sun, celebrating with the ones I cherish the most…A little glimpse into my speakeasy: it crosses all time space and Eras…(P.S.: why won't Insta let me tag more people.)”

The post was acknowledged by her family members and industry friends. Pashmina's Ishk Vishk Rebound co-star Rohit Saraf was among the first ones to drop a comment. The actor wrote, “How perfect is this!” Saba Azad commented, “So much fun my Pashooo [Pashmina Roshan]…Also 5th picture (laughing emoticons).” Hrithik Roshan's father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan said, “Hahaha lovely pics.”

Pashmina Roshan is set to mark her Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound. The film is a sequel to the 2003 film Ishq Vishk, which featured Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao in the lead roles. Back in 2022, Pashmina shared the happy news with the world. She dropped an announcement video on Instagram and wrote, “It feels like years of austerity and hard work is finally bearing fruits. I'm extremely excited, nervous and elated to bring to you my first experience on screen: When relationships can be found on apps, and lost over a chat, you know that love needs an upgrade. Ishq Vishk Rebound. It's time to move on.”

Apart from Pashmina Roshan, the movie will also feature Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal in prominent roles.