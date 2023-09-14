Saba Azad, Pashmina Roshan And Hrithik Roshan's Niece Suranika Party Together

Saba shared this image. (Courtesy: SabaAzad)

Saba Azad shared pictures from Hrithik Roshan's niece Suranika's birthday celebrations on her Instagram feed on Thursday. Saba shared pictures with the birthday girl and Pashmina Roshan. For the unversed, Suranika is Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan's daughter and Pashmina is Hrithik's uncle Rajesh Roshan's daughter. In the pictures, we can see the three women having a blast. They can be seen pouting, showing victory signs and posing for the camera. Saba was all praise for her two companions. She wrote in the caption, "Last night at our suru bean's birthday celebrations!! Happy bornday you sweetest bravest most talented human you @suranika live forever pls thanks. Also it's true, girls make the world go round!! These two in particular," and she dropped a few heart emojis. Pashmina and Suranika replied to Saba's post. Pasmina wrote, "Blessed to have you 2" in one comment. In another, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Suru. I love you sooo much." Suranika wrote, "hehehe I love you two so muchhhhhies."

Take a look at Saba's post here:

A few months back, Hrithik Roshan gave a shout out to Suranika who runs a bakery in Mumbai. Hrithik shared a few pictures with a heartmelting note. The pictures show Hrithik relishing the "delicious treats" baked by Suranika. In the caption, Hrithik tagged his niece's business as "vocal for local story" and said that his "heart is beaming with so much pride." The actor wrote, "My heart's beaming with so much pride at Moonbeam Bakery today! Here's a #VocalForLocal story from my home and heart, my niece Suranika, who bakes these delicious treats with utmost love. You go girl."

Take a look at Hrithik's post here:

Meanwhile, Hrithik and Saba were holidaying in Argentina last month. They actively shared photos from their holiday. "Winter girl," Hrithik Roshan captioned this picture from Buenos Aires. Take a look at the picture here:

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad reportedly started dating earlier last year. Saba and Hrithik made their first public appearance together at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party. Saba often accompanies Hrithik Roshan to his family functions and vacations. Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha. He will be next seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Saba Azad was last seen in the web series Rocket Boys 2.